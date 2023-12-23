Lopsided approaches to developmentt threaten environment: Experts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unsustainable mechanisms and lopsided approaches to the process of development are at the root of the grave environmental challenges the cities across the globe are confronted with in the present day, opined experts at the two-day inaugural ceremony of the Odisha Environment Congress held at Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) on Friday.

Experts said the population of the urban areas is witnessing a steady rise with 57 per cent of the world population residing in cities and towns at present. Horizontal and vertical expansion of cities, pollution of all sorts, global warming, climate change, alterations in landscapes, loss of green cover areas, water scarcity, depletion of biodiversity, waste accumulation, and heat island effect are some of the crucial problems the city-administrations are forced to deal with.

In such a scenario, where the quality of the environment is undergoing constant deterioration, the way forward for adding quality to the urban environment is to garner collective efforts and find lasting solutions to the pressing issues, they said. Former BPUT VC Prof Omkar Nath Mohanty joined the event as the chief guest while a former member of the Board of Revenue Odisha Aurobinda Behera presided over the event.

Former FM University VC SP Adhikary, ORERA chairman Siddhanta Das, CUO Koraput professor SK Palita and DMA H&UD department Sangramjit Nayak, RMNH Bhubaneswar scientist-in-charge Gaurav, OEC organising secretary Sudarshan Das, secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra and other dignitaries were present.

