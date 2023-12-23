Home States Odisha

Man held for duping people over sorcery

Sources said the gang claimed to use the money to sacrifice animals as part of their rituals to appease a goddess.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 50-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a sorcerer and duped lakhs from gullible people by manipulating and intimidating them, was arrested by Kujang police on Thursday. The accused Papa Khan and his associates were involved in assaulting and duping people on the promise of curing them of diseases and solving family disputes through sorcery.

Along with his gang members, Khan allegedly extracted huge sums of money from people, especially women, by promising them to solve their issues including curing ailments and solving family disputes. Sources said the gang claimed to use the money to sacrifice animals as part of their rituals to appease a goddess.

Whenever the victims demanded a refund unsatisfied with the gang’s promises, the members would threaten them with dire consequences. Kujang police acted on the complaints of two victims, Rasmita Baral and Sasmita Dalai. IIC Rasmiranjan Das said the accused was produced in court. Efforts are underway to nab the others involved.

