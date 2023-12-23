Naveen launches revamp plans of Mahima Peetha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday performed ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for the development of the Mahima shrine at Joranda in Dhenkanal district. The renovation plans include the construction of ‘Upasana Peetha’, ‘Sunya Mandap’ and peripheral development of the shrine. The chief minister said the projects to be implemented for 112 crore will be completed in three years. Besides the renovation of the ‘Samadhi Peetha’ of Mahima Goswami, the construction of a prayer hall and ‘Bati Mandap’ will be taken up.

Naveen said as part of the project, the sacred pond inside the shrine will be renovated and Mahima Samaj Peetha reconstructed. Besides, a boundary wall, bus stand, 200 toilets for saints and a primary health centre will also be constructed for the convenience of visitors.

Stating that the Mahima sect has made Odisha famous in the country and given the state a prominent place on the spiritual map, the chief minister said the cult believes in a simple lifestyle, equality and welfare of the mankind. “The messages of Mahima saint Bhima Bhoi serve as inspiration for all of us. Dedicating one’s life in service of the mankind is an important message of the sect.”

He further said beautification of the Mahima Gadi would give a new identity to Dhenkanal. Naveen extended his best wishes for the upcoming ‘Magha mela’ and ‘Agni purnima’.Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik said the Dhenkanal district has given Mahima dharma to the world. The chief minister has shown his commitment to the Mahima dharma by taking up the beautification and renovation project.

Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said the chief minister has approved the project despite opposition from several persons. “The chief minister works with an attitude of service and not for taking credit. Development of Mahima shrine is closest to his heart,” he said and added that apart from Joranda Peetha, all the 81 places of Mahima worship will be developed.

