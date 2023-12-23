New app to help police in crime scene probe soon in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Crime scene investigation by cops in Odisha is set for a tech boost with Odisha police poised to launch an app for the purpose. The move is aimed to enhance efficiency and reduce time in crime investigation by eliminating the present practice of jotting down details on paper and securing every minute aspect like type of offence, place of occurrence, description of the accused, vehicle used, property, information about witnesses, articles seized, etc., in digital format.

Sources said when a crime takes place, a police officer visits the spot and notes down the details on paper. The details are then fed into a form on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) portal. The officer has to take the printouts and submit the hard copies of the assigned case in court. The process of noting down the details at a crime scene is quite time-consuming and also has high chances of misses and slip-ups, said a senior police officer.

As part of the Odisha government’s 5T initiative, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) is developing an ‘e-investigation’ mobile application for officers which can be used to enter the details of a crime scene on the spot. “The mobile app, to be integrated with CCTNS, will enable investigating officers to fill in all details instantly and can generate the document. Once submitted, the case’s document can be accessed on CCTNS and an investigating officer can simply take its printout, sign and submit it in the court,” he said.

The SCRB is simultaneously working on a mobile app to assist crime victims and their family members if eligible. “In crimes like rape, murder, offences under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and others, victims or their family members are entitled to compensation. In many instances, they have to run from pillar to post to collect information regarding their compensation disposal status. The app will bring transparency in the disposal of compensation by tracking status and expediting the process,” said the officer.“We are also planning to make the CCTNS dashboard simpler and more user-friendly,” said the officer. The three projects are likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik early next year, said sources.

