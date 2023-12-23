Odisha clears projects worth over 1,400 cr rupees in seven districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Friday cleared seven industrial projects worth Rs 1,482.53 crore. The projects in diverse sectors will generate employment for around 12,000 people in seven districts.

The panel headed by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena approved projects in textiles, chemicals, mining, steel production, and biogas energy. The investment will cover Khurda, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore and Rayagada districts.

As per approved projects, MAS Udyat India Pvt Ltd has proposed to set up an integrated textile facility with an investment of Rs 214.4 crore in Khurda which will generate 8,844 jobs. In Ganjam, Vinner Labs Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 52 crore to set up a manufacturing unit for fine chemicals with an annual capacity of 600 MT.

In Keonjhar, Tech AIC DRI Pellets Pvt Ltd has proposed to invest Rs 800 crore to set up an integrated steel products manufacturing plant with a capacity of 0.7 MTPA and employment potential for over 2,000 people. MR Unicast Pvt Ltd will establish an equipment manufacturing unit in the Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 56.32 crore. The company will manufacture 400 mining and crusher equipment a year along with casting units of 9,000 MT.

Alenn Steel Industries Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 178 crore for a project in the steel downstream sector at Kalinganagar in the Jajpur district. Reliance Bio Energy Ltd will set up a compressed biogas and fermented organic manure unit at Balasore with an investment of Rs 121.21 crore while Terrestrial Food Processors Pvt Ltd, a part of the JK Paper Group, has committed to invest Rs 60.6 crore for a 150 TPD maize corn processing plant at Jaykaypur in Rayagada district.

