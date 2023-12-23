Home States Odisha

Odisha government asks elderly, comorbid people to mask up after surge in COVID cases

Even as no new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Odisha since December 3, health authorities have asked people to remain alert.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Given the emergence of JN1, a sub-variant of Omicron, the Odisha government on Friday advised elderly people and those with comorbidities to remain masked while going out and avoid visiting crowded places.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said most of the JN1 cases have been reported from Kerala and those infected are elderly people with comorbidities. “This is why senior citizens and people with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and other serious health conditions must be cautious,” he said. 

TAGS
Odisha covid cases JN1 variant

