Odisha High Court restrains govt from creating new districts in state

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a setback to the state government over its move to carve a new district of Padampur from Bargarh, the Orissa High Court on Thursday restrained it from passing any final order on such without taking its permission. However, the court allowed the government to continue, if it wanted to, with the process for reorganisation of districts.

The court’s interim restriction has come at a time when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced to accord district status to Padampur and the process for identification of the site for setting up the collector’s office had been started. Besides, the government had recently informed the Assembly that demands for 25 new districts have been received from different regions of the state.

The court restricted a preliminary hearing on a PIL seeking direction to the state government to constitute a high-level committee to examine the demands for the creation of new districts in Odisha under the chairmanship of an incumbent or retired judge of the high court.

The petition was filed by the president of the Rairangpur Bar Association, advocate Akshaya Kumar Mohanty. While advocate SK Dash argued on behalf of the petitioner, advocate general AK Parija appeared along with additional government advocate DK Mohanty for the state.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman observed that the state government was going to create new districts without having any guidelines or principles. “At the caprice and the whims of the government, new districts have been created,” the bench stated.

“As such, about the power of formation of the new district, save and except the report of the Justice Raj Kishore Das Committee in the year 1975 and the Cabinet Sub-Committee of 1991, nothing is made available or placed on record as to how to re-organize the districts in the recent days. Therefore, this court feels it necessary that the process of re-organisation of the district, which the state government wants to undertake may continue, but no final order shall be passed without leave of this court,” the bench said and directed for listing of the matter two weeks after the winter holidays.

The petition also sought direction from the state government to declare Rairangpur as a new district taking Bamanghati (commonly known as Rairangpur) and Panchapid (known as Karanjia) sub-divisions under its fold. In 1992-93, the number of districts was increased from 13 to 30 on the approval of a Cabinet sub-committee constituted along the lines of recommendation in the Justice RK Das Commission report.

