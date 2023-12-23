Odisha to bring all annual Higher Secondary examination centres under central CCTV monitoring

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has decided to bring all examination centres for the upcoming Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2024 under central CCTV monitoring from its headquarters. A senior official of the Council said all higher secondary schools, erstwhile Plus II junior colleges, identified as examination centres have been asked to update the status of CCTV installation and functioning by December 30.

Though the Council had asked the higher secondary schools/exam centres to update the status of CCTV installation at extermination halls and strong rooms by December 15, some schools are yet to share it. CHSE has warned schools not sharing the status within the revised deadline may have to submit an explanation to the government. The government this year has brought certain changes in the SAMS e-space to facilitate CHSE to have easy access to CCTVs at all examination centres.

“This access in the system had been enabled in the previous years too. It, however, was restricted only to the examination hubs and a limited number of higher secondary schools,” the official said. Council officials said bringing all examination centres under the fold of a central CCTV monitoring system will bring more transparency to the process of conducting the examination and also strengthen measures against malpractice. The Plus two final year exams 2023 had been conducted in 1,144 centres and the number is likely to go up marginally this year, sources said.

AHSE 2024 will commence from February 16 and continue till March 20. As per CHSE data, a total 3,84,597 students (3,59,039 regular and 25,558 ex-regular) from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Education will appear in the exams this year.

