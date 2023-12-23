Train services derailed as Maoists blow up railway tracks in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The operation of several prominent trains on the Howrah-Mumbai main line through Rourkela was disrupted after members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) blew up a railway track near Karo bridge at Goilkera in Jharkhand, around 65 km from Sundargarh district, on Thursday night.

Restoration of train services resumed from around 8.30 am on Friday and continued till 4 pm. Sources said at around 11 pm on Thursday, a portion of the third line of the Howrah-Mumbai rail route was blown up using an IED. Under the impact of the explosion, concrete sleepers of the rail track were uprooted and damaged.

In the vicinity of the blast area, several posters and banners were put up with the usual slogans of protest against police atrocities and to establish people’s rule. The explosion was carried out during the 24-hour Bharat Bandh observed by the central committee of the banned Maoist outfit from midnight on December 21 and Resistance Week from December 16 to 22.

Immediately after the incident, the Chakradharpur division of the South Eastern Railway (SER) stopped train operations on the route. At least a dozen prominent trains scheduled to run in the night were halted at different stations.

SER sources said around half a dozen short and medium-distance MEMU trains were cancelled on Friday. The Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express originating at Rourkela was also cancelled. At least 10 detained trains including 18030 Shalimar-Kurla Express, 18478 Kalinga Utkal Express, 12905 Porbandar-Shalimar Express, 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Express, 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express and 12129 Pune-Howrah Express were released several hours behind schedule from Friday morning.

In 2023, Maoist violence has been resurgent in the adjacent West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand which shares porous forest borders with Sundargarh revenue district manned by Rourkela police. In August and November, two personnel of the elite police force of Jharkhand and one CRPF jawan were killed by the ultras in the forests of West Singhbhum, rekindling fear of a return of Maoist activities in Odisha side of the border.

Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Panda said all bordering police stations from Bisra to Bonai have been put on alert. Security forces are maintaining strict vigilance on the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

