Home States Odisha

Chit fund company director in odisha gets 7 years RI for fraud

Since 2020, Kumar and his company duped several investors across Odisha by giving them false assurances of high returns through loans sanctioned by them.

Published: 24th December 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) court in Balasore on Saturday awarded the director of a chit fund company to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for duping investors to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore by giving them false assurances of high returns.

Thirty-seven-year-old Prince Kumar, resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, was the director of M/s Digital Revolution Technologies Ltd. He was arrested on May 18, 2022.

Public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said the court further imposed a fine of Rs 3.33 lakh on Kumar and an additional jail term of one year if he fails to pay. This was reportedly the first conviction in online/digital Ponzi cases in Odisha and one of the firsts in India, stated a press note issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Since 2020, Kumar and his company duped several investors across Odisha by giving them false assurances of high returns through loans sanctioned by them. They issued forged documents and had misappropriated around Rs 1.5 crore from the victims.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPID chit fund company high returns cheating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp