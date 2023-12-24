Chit fund company director in odisha gets 7 years RI for fraud

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) court in Balasore on Saturday awarded the director of a chit fund company to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for duping investors to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore by giving them false assurances of high returns.

Thirty-seven-year-old Prince Kumar, resident of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, was the director of M/s Digital Revolution Technologies Ltd. He was arrested on May 18, 2022.

Public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda said the court further imposed a fine of Rs 3.33 lakh on Kumar and an additional jail term of one year if he fails to pay. This was reportedly the first conviction in online/digital Ponzi cases in Odisha and one of the firsts in India, stated a press note issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Since 2020, Kumar and his company duped several investors across Odisha by giving them false assurances of high returns through loans sanctioned by them. They issued forged documents and had misappropriated around Rs 1.5 crore from the victims.

