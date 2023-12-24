Desist from playing with religious sentiments: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the row over the entry of social media influencer Kamiya Jani into Shri Jagannath Temple escalated with Pradesh Congress demanding an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said “Those playing with the religious sentiments of the people must desist from it.”

Pradhan, who is on a tour to attend Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Angul and Dhenkanal districts, told mediapersons here that Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the centre of great reverence for every Odia and followers of Sanatan dharma.

“We all should respect the faith and strong emotions of all Hindus towards the Lord of the universe. No one should do anything, knowingly or unknowingly, to hurt public sentiments and play with their faith in the Mahaprabhu,” Pradhan said.

Responding to Pradhan’s statement, BJD Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj requested the union minister to pull up his party leaders who he said have been trying to destroy the image of the state by dragging Shreekhetra into an unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, questioning the silence of the chief minister on the issue, the Pradesh Congress sought an explanation from the state government on who instructed 5T chairman VK Pandian to take the social media influencer to Jagannath temple.

Jointly addressing a media conference, PCC president Sarat Pattanayak and chairman, of the Congress campaign committee Bijay Patnaik said if the promotion of the Shri Jagannath temple corridor and Mahaparasad is done with the approval of the chief minister then he should tender an apology in public.

Patnaik said Pandian insists whatever he is doing is on the instructions of the chief minister. “It is for the chief minister to clarify whether he approved the entry of Jani into the temple for the promotion of Mahaprasad,” he said.

