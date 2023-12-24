Home States Odisha

Jagatsinghpur district headquarter hospital’s ICU in limbo over staff shortage

However, the facility remains non-functional reportedly over shortage of trained doctors to run the unit.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 10-bed intensive care unit (ICU) at Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), unveiled last year, has remained non-operational over claims of trained staff shortage. The ICU along with 24-hour emergency service was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a cost of `2.20 crore to provide better services to patients of the district.

However, the facility remains non-functional reportedly due to a shortage of trained doctors to run the unit. As a result, patients are forced to travel to SCB Medical College and the hospital in Cuttack to avail of ICU services. Locals allege both the district administration and the Health Department have been turning a blind eye to their concerns.

According to the information, a minimum of five doctors including an anaesthetist are required to run the ICU. However, not a single doctor has been appointed yet. Soon after its inception, two doctors and as many nurses were sent to the ICU for training. A trained doctor left sometime later to pursue PG. Besides, the post of anaesthetist continues to remain vacant to date.

The DHH authorities last month sought permission from the government for an additional doctor and nurse to the hospital for training. Once permission is received, the medical professionals will undergo training to operate the ICU. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Khetramohan Dash said steps are being taken to improve the health facilities at the DHH.

