Kalinga Hospital adds 50 beds, new block

Published: 24th December 2023 08:47 AM

Kalinga hospital.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Hospital Ltd (KHL) Bhubaneswar has added one more block having 50 beds with state-of-the-art facilities to its existing campus. The new block (A3) solely funded by KHL chairman Dr Sita Kantha Dash will be expanded to accommodate additional OTs for advanced ortho, neuro, renal and gastro surgeries.

A day care unit for gastro services, rehabilitation and physiotherapy unit will also come up besides a dedicated precision medicine centre leveraging advanced diagnostics for personalised treatment plans.

“We are set to introduce many advanced and modern facilities to meet the evolving healthcare needs of people,” said Dr Dash. Spiritual leader Swami Mukundananda and KHL managing director Nilanjana Mukherjee were present.

