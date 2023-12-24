Odisha: I'm a practicing Hindu, never ate beef, says social media influencer Kamiya Jani

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: After her recent visit to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri snowballed into a controversy, social media influencer Kamiya Jani on Sunday issued a clarification claiming that she is a Hindu and never consumed beef nor promoted it.

Jani, the founder of Curly Tales and a food blogger, posted a video on her Instagram platform a day after the Opposition Congress demanded an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a cultural outfit staged a demonstration in the state capital demanding action against her.

The Opposition BJP has also made it an issue and demanded action against Jani and bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader VK Pandian, who allegedly facilitated her visit to the 12th-century shrine.

In the video message, Jani said, "My aim behind visiting the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri was to seek the blessing of the deity and inform people about the infrastructure development of the shrine. It is unfortunate that my visit has become controversial".

Noting that the temple authorities have rules, Jani said, "I want to clarify that I haven't broken any rule. I am a practising Hindu. I have neither consumed beef nor promoted it."

Jani said that as a food blogger, she has informed people about local cuisines of various places and that's what happened in the Kerala video, whose screenshots are being used.

"This might be a misunderstanding. This clarification is to put an end to the misunderstanding," she said in the video.

Earlier, the BJP projected her as a "beef eater" and also a promoter of beef consumption.

The saffron party raised questions as to how she was allowed entry into the 12th century shrine which is strictly for only Hindus.

The party demanded action against Jani and 5T (transformation initiative) chairman VK Pandian for allegedly facilitating her visit to the temple.

On the other hand, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj questioned the BJP for objecting to the visit of Jani to the Jagannath temple while the BJP government at the Centre was making documentaries by engaging Jani.

"BJP government appointed Kamiya Jani to make films on Hindu heritage and temples. She has gone to Chardham and Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla. And all of you love her for that," Mangaraj said.

In the wake of the recent controversy, it is important that I put out real facts and the truth This one incident, in no way, will shake my pride in my country and its rich culture I am and will always be a proud Indian Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: After her recent visit to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri snowballed into a controversy, social media influencer Kamiya Jani on Sunday issued a clarification claiming that she is a Hindu and never consumed beef nor promoted it. Jani, the founder of Curly Tales and a food blogger, posted a video on her Instagram platform a day after the Opposition Congress demanded an apology from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a cultural outfit staged a demonstration in the state capital demanding action against her. The Opposition BJP has also made it an issue and demanded action against Jani and bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader VK Pandian, who allegedly facilitated her visit to the 12th-century shrine.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the video message, Jani said, "My aim behind visiting the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri was to seek the blessing of the deity and inform people about the infrastructure development of the shrine. It is unfortunate that my visit has become controversial". Noting that the temple authorities have rules, Jani said, "I want to clarify that I haven't broken any rule. I am a practising Hindu. I have neither consumed beef nor promoted it." Jani said that as a food blogger, she has informed people about local cuisines of various places and that's what happened in the Kerala video, whose screenshots are being used. "This might be a misunderstanding. This clarification is to put an end to the misunderstanding," she said in the video. Earlier, the BJP projected her as a "beef eater" and also a promoter of beef consumption. The saffron party raised questions as to how she was allowed entry into the 12th century shrine which is strictly for only Hindus. The party demanded action against Jani and 5T (transformation initiative) chairman VK Pandian for allegedly facilitating her visit to the temple. On the other hand, BJD MP Manas Mangaraj questioned the BJP for objecting to the visit of Jani to the Jagannath temple while the BJP government at the Centre was making documentaries by engaging Jani. "BJP government appointed Kamiya Jani to make films on Hindu heritage and temples. She has gone to Chardham and Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla. And all of you love her for that," Mangaraj said. In the wake of the recent controversy, it is important that I put out real facts and the truth This one incident, in no way, will shake my pride in my country and its rich culture I am and will always be a proud Indian Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp