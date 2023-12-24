Odisha: Two nabbed for booking e-ticket on fake IDs

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Cracking down against booking of railway online tickets using fake IDs of passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Cuttack on Saturday busted a racket of illegal railway reservation and arrested two persons from Balichandrapur bazaar in Jajpur district.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar Sahoo, and Bhagirathi Sahoo, both residents of Balichandrapur in the district.

Sources said the RPF police sub-inspector Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra had received information about the alleged involvement of Rakesh and Bhagirathi in the black-marketing of railway e-tickets.RPF officials said both the accused have a shop at College Chhak in Balichandrapur bazaar.

The accused duo used to book e-tickets on the IRCTC website through fake IDs and sell them to gullible passengers wanting to travel long distances on confirmed tickets with hefty commissions.

Sources said the arrested duo has been creating fake IDs on the IRCTC website with different names and booking railway tickets. These train tickets obtained from the IRCTC website are then sold to the passengers for Rs 200 to Rs 500 extra, depending on the routes of travel. During a surprise raid, both Rakesh and Bhagirathi were nabbed with some booked e-tickets for various long-distance destinations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR: Cracking down against booking of railway online tickets using fake IDs of passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Cuttack on Saturday busted a racket of illegal railway reservation and arrested two persons from Balichandrapur bazaar in Jajpur district. The accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar Sahoo, and Bhagirathi Sahoo, both residents of Balichandrapur in the district. Sources said the RPF police sub-inspector Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra had received information about the alleged involvement of Rakesh and Bhagirathi in the black-marketing of railway e-tickets.RPF officials said both the accused have a shop at College Chhak in Balichandrapur bazaar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused duo used to book e-tickets on the IRCTC website through fake IDs and sell them to gullible passengers wanting to travel long distances on confirmed tickets with hefty commissions. Sources said the arrested duo has been creating fake IDs on the IRCTC website with different names and booking railway tickets. These train tickets obtained from the IRCTC website are then sold to the passengers for Rs 200 to Rs 500 extra, depending on the routes of travel. During a surprise raid, both Rakesh and Bhagirathi were nabbed with some booked e-tickets for various long-distance destinations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp