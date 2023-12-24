Residents of Anand Nagar in Odisha allege neglect after Jaga Mission tag

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Resentment is brewing among residents of Anand Nagar in ward no 2 under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) as they allege their area is being neglected by the municipality even though it comes under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Jaga Mission programme.

The said programme is aimed at upgrading slums and empowering their inhabitants. Accordingly, around 3,870 sq ft of land in the locality among several others, was chosen to be developed under the Jaga Mission programme in 2020.

However, locals allege they are living in a pathetic condition at present as all the claims made by the government continue to remain only in pen and paper. Around two boards have been put up in the area which mention that around Rs 10.43 lakh would be spent for the development works which include levelling of the ground and a playground for children among other beautification works. But the situation continues to remain as it is.

Incidentally, Anand Nagar is close to National Highway-59 and houses around 495 families but there are no signs of development work in the area. Locals complained the locality was cleaner before it came under the Jaga Mission programme.

“But now, there is debris scattered all over and the cement slabs covering the drains have broken. Apart from that, stench emanates from the drains at all times and the area has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said a local Trinath Mohapatra adding, that the BeMC authorities turn a deaf ear to their repeated complaints.

Another resident Antaryami Patra said they have been residing in the area for many decades but their hope to see the area developed is shattered. “The drains are half covered and have not been cleaned for many days. Also, garbage piles accumulated in the drains clog the flow of water which leads to waterlogging even during the slightest of rain,” he rued. When contacted, BeMC executive engineer M Nageswar Subudhi said he would send officials to take stock of the situation in the area and do the needful.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Resentment is brewing among residents of Anand Nagar in ward no 2 under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) as they allege their area is being neglected by the municipality even though it comes under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Jaga Mission programme. The said programme is aimed at upgrading slums and empowering their inhabitants. Accordingly, around 3,870 sq ft of land in the locality among several others, was chosen to be developed under the Jaga Mission programme in 2020. However, locals allege they are living in a pathetic condition at present as all the claims made by the government continue to remain only in pen and paper. Around two boards have been put up in the area which mention that around Rs 10.43 lakh would be spent for the development works which include levelling of the ground and a playground for children among other beautification works. But the situation continues to remain as it is.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Incidentally, Anand Nagar is close to National Highway-59 and houses around 495 families but there are no signs of development work in the area. Locals complained the locality was cleaner before it came under the Jaga Mission programme. “But now, there is debris scattered all over and the cement slabs covering the drains have broken. Apart from that, stench emanates from the drains at all times and the area has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said a local Trinath Mohapatra adding, that the BeMC authorities turn a deaf ear to their repeated complaints. Another resident Antaryami Patra said they have been residing in the area for many decades but their hope to see the area developed is shattered. “The drains are half covered and have not been cleaned for many days. Also, garbage piles accumulated in the drains clog the flow of water which leads to waterlogging even during the slightest of rain,” he rued. When contacted, BeMC executive engineer M Nageswar Subudhi said he would send officials to take stock of the situation in the area and do the needful. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp