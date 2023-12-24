Seize opportunities, excel in studies: CM Naveen Patnaik to tribal students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday advised tribal students to seize opportunities offered by mother-tongue based education, computer education and health programmes of the state government while encouraging them to excel in studies, pursue their chosen careers and fulfil the aspirations of their parents.

Addressing the state-level students’ festival and felicitation ceremony, Sargiful-2023 here, the chief minister reminded the students to cultivate knowledge of their culture, traditions and values in addition to their regular studies. Proper understanding of these aspects would enable them to make a more significant contribution to the society, state and nation, he said.

“Achieving personal success in life is great, but when we accomplish something unique for our state and nation, it adds greater meaning and success to our lives,” Naveen said. He said Sargiful-2023 provides a unique platform to help tribal students across the state showcase their talents.

Minister for Law, ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Department Jagannath Saraka said the state-level Sargiful-2023 event has shown innovative ways to explore the talents of students from across the state. Minister for School and Mass Education Sudam Marandi said that gone are the days when opportunities to explore the talents of students were scarce. The new initiatives of the state government especially educating tribal students in Anwesha schools, have ushered in a change.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary of ST and SC Development, M&BCW Department Roopa Roshan Sahoo underscored the talents of students from tribal communities. “This time 30 districts were grouped into two zones - Gajapati and Sundargarh. Over 1,300 students participated in more than 18 workshops and 13 competitions. A total of 297 students have been selected,” she said.

The chief minister released a magazine on Sargiful-2023 and a coffee table book with paintings by students of various tribal schools. The participating students presented a memento in 62 tribal languages (including 13 PVTGs) to the chief minister. Later, prizes and certificates were given away to the winners of zonal level competitions.

