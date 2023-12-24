Home States Odisha

Take development works to grassroots: VK Pandian

Earlier in the day, Pandian attended the Nua-O fest where he advised students of Koraput government college to work hard for their future.

Published: 24th December 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 08:24 AM

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: 5T chairman VK Pandian during his visit to Koraput district on Saturday advised the public representatives of tribal areas to take development works of the government to the grassroots to facilitate the socio-economic progress of the people.

Addressing a gathering of public representatives from Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur at the Jeypore Government Boys’ High School ground, Pandian said the state government has been emphasising on welfare of all sections of people through various schemes and it was their duty to make sure the schemes were being properly implemented.  

“The state has gained a lot of credibility in different sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and people should utilise the schemes for upgradation of their status,” Pandian said.

On the day, Pandian received several grievance petitions from the public representatives and assured of settling them soon adding, that necessary funds for development works would be allotted accordingly. He further attended a special meeting at the Dussehra ground in Jeypore and heard the grievances of the people. 

The 5T chairman also informed that the state government has already developed the Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) and more facilities will be made available at the DHH in the coming days. Earlier in the day, Pandian attended the Nua-O fest where he advised students of Koraput government college to work hard for their future.

“The state government will continue the Nua-O fest to explore the hidden talent of students of Odisha,” he said. This was Pandian’s maiden tour to the tribal district after quitting government job and people were seen to be overjoyed by the visit.

