CM Naveen Patnaik to inaugurate Odia University in the last week of Jan

The Odia University, a dream project of the chief minister, is located near the Bakula Vana Vidyalaya, the first model open school set up by ‘Panchasakha’ in 1909.

Published: 25th December 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

5T chairman VK Pandian reviewing progress of Odia University on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the Odia University in the last week of January. This was stated by the chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian after reviewing the progress of the first phase of construction work of the university on Sunday.

The Odia University, a dream project of the chief minister, is located near the Bakula Vana Vidyalaya, the first model open school set up by ‘Panchasakha’ in 1909. The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the university on October 9, 2018. It will be set up on 25 acres of land. As per sources, the first phase of work has been taken up on 8.6 acre which includes a school of learning with a capacity of 200 students, and separate hostel blocks for male and female students with a capacity for 32 students each.

Besides, the university will also have a 16-seat scholars’ hostel, library, cafeteria, an administrative block and well-developed water body. During his visit, the 5T chairman inspected all the individual blocks including the progress of landscaping and internal roads. Pandian appreciated the architecture and construction work and instructed the officials to complete the first phase work by January 15.

The beautiful and serene campus of the university has successfully used Odia alphabets in its design and architecture. The Odia University will be a centre of excellence for research and development in Odia language, he said. Vice-chancellor of the university Sabita Pradhan and senior officials of the Higher Education department were present.

