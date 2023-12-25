Four nabbed in Odisha for kidnap bid on girl, Rs 2 crore ransom motive

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Police on Sunday arrested four youths on charges of abducting a 6-year-old girl from the main market of Deogarh town on December 18. The accused, Himansu Narang (21), Deepak Naik (19), Rohit Patra (24) and Maheswar Sagadia (24), had reportedly kidnapped the daughter of Deogarh-based businessman Alok Agrawal. However, they were forced to abandon the child at Bhoipali in Sundargarh district within nine hours of her abduction as police put in place strict checks and sealed off all escape routes.

Deogarh SP Pradyumna Mishra said the motive behind the kidnapping attempt was ransom. The accused had planned to demand Rs 2 crore ransom from the girl’s father. The accused youths started planning to kidnap the girl in September. They also attempted to kidnap her twice in November but failed. Subsequently, they succeeded in their bid on December 18 when the girl was returning from tuition with her grandmother.

Deepak and Himansu abducted the girl and fled on a motorcycle. Rohit, standing nearby, contacted Maheswar and asked him to bring a car. A driver by profession, Maheswar bought a four-wheeler from his owner on the pretext of a medical emergency and met Rohit at a petrol pump in Deogarh town. The duo then went to Nuagaon ground where Himasu and Deepak were waiting with the girl.

The accused transferred the child to the car while Himansu took the bike and stayed at Nuagaon. The three other accused left Deogarh with the girl. Initially, they had to hide the child in Kela forest near Kuchinda and later changed their route and went to Sundargarh after the police swung into action. They also tried to book a hotel in Sundargarh but failed as they could not produce their identity proof.

As police conducted raids at various hotels and guesthouses in Sundargarh, the culprits abandoned the girl near Bhoipali flyover in Badgaon and returned to Deogarh. The girl was found by a woman and handed over to Deogarh police.

