Ganjam police busts burglar gang, two arrested

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a breakthrough, Ganjam police, on Saturday, apprehended two members of an inter-state burglar gang that had recently targeted a locked house in Puintola village. A luxury car and sharp weapons were recovered from their possession.

According to the IIC of Ganjam police station Namita Patra, the gang conducted the burglary terrorising local residents and escaped in a car. The villagers however noted down the vehicle’s registration number and informed the police.

The police swiftly circulated this information to check gates in Andhra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and other locations. Finally, the vehicle was traced to Chennai, but the gang had already fled the scene before the police could apprehend them. Undeterred, the police continued monitoring their movements through check gates.

On Saturday, as the car passed through Gurapalli check gate under Khalikote police jurisdiction, the police received a tip-off and successfully arrested two persons along with the car. The arrested individuals were identified as Sohel Ahmed (29) and Mairuddin (31) from Murshidabad, West Bengal, police said.

The gang targets locked houses and then moves to different states, returning after some days, police informed. Ganjam police have informed counterparts in various states about the gang’s activities, establishing their involvement in burglaries in Jaleswar, Odisha, and Ichchapur in Andhra Pradesh. The investigation is on, as police are actively searching for other members of the gang involved in these criminal activities.

