JNV catalyst for nurturing rural talents, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the pivotal role of Navodaya Vidyalayas in transforming the lives of students, emphasising its significance during the silver jubilee celebration of the Old Students Association of PM Shri School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Champatimunda on Sunday.

“Established in 1987, the school has been dedicated to providing quality education to economically disadvantaged students. It is a catalyst for nurturing rural talents,” the minister said. During the ceremony, Pradhan laid the foundation for a state-of-the-art multi-purpose meeting hall and an integrated sports complex, for Rs 6.65 crore.

He expressed confidence that these facilities would significantly benefit students, fostering self-confidence and rejuvenating their sporting spirit. Pradhan distributed footballs to the students, announcing a distribution of 900 footballs across 159 schools in the Angul district. Reflecting on the goals of Navodaya Vidyalaya, he described it as a factory for shaping individuals in both education and sports.

In tribute to the establishment of a government college in the region, Pradhan acknowledged the significant contributions of former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury and Malati Devi. The meeting was attended by former MP Rudra Narayan Pani and other prominent personalities besides alumni from Navodaya Vidyalaya of Champatimunda.

