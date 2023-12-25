Home States Odisha

Odisha: Birla Tyres workers’ union moves NCLAT

The union, representing 307 workers, had originally filed claims of around Rs 31.47 crore for settlement of pending wages.

Published: 25th December 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

NCLT

NCLT

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The Birla Tyres workers’ union has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), New Delhi contesting the recent approval of the resolution plan by the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The union, representing 307 workers, had originally filed claims of around Rs 31.47 crore for settlement of pending wages. However, the resolution professional (RP) approved Rs 2.67 crore, which is merely 8.48 per cent of the total claim.General secretary of the union Dillip Panda said the arbitrary rejection of claims of 191 contractual workers, despite a directive from the industrial tribunal, is nothing but injustice.

In the appeal, the union raised questions about the RP’s adherence to the Contract Labour Recognition and Abolition Act, which mandates the principal employer’s responsibility for claims of contractual workmen.
“There is no logic behind the payments to workers, with some receiving as little as Rs 3, Rs 36 and Rs 60 without justification. The RP’s acknowledgment of non-payment of remuneration to workers for almost two years, as indicated in a letter to the superintendent of police, contradicts the initial admission of Rs 2.6 crore as the claimed amount,” Panda pointed out.

The union has contended that the resolution plan’s approval by the Kolkata bench of NCLT appears to contravene the conditions of section 30 (2), (3), and (4) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It has sought a thorough re-evaluation of the resolution plan to ensure equitable treatment and justice for Birla Tyres workers.Appellant’s counsel Akash Sharma said the NCLAT has admitted the appeal and the next date of hearing is January 9.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Birla Tyres workers NCLT Pending wages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp