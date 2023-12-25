Odisha: BJP sets target to increase vote share to 50 per cent in each booth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, the BJP has set an ambitious target to increase its vote share to over 50 per cent in each booth and reach one crore families in the state. Asserting that India has reached new heights in development under the Narendra Modi government in the last 10 years, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said another victory of Modi is imperative to give a further push to the development process.

“For Modi 3.0, the party has given us a task to take the BJP vote share beyond 50 per cent in the next general elections. It is our responsibility now to achieve the target. We are confident as the approval rate of PM Modi in Odisha is more than 80 per cent,” Pradhan told mediapersons during his Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Angul district on Sunday.

Stating that the Prime Minister has appealed to all party workers to make sure that the party improves its voting percentage in each booth, Pradhan said this time more than 50 per cent vote share will go to Modi. “The Modi factor is huge in the state for his principles, style of functioning and good governance,” Pradhan said.

Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra, who led a delegation of BJP MLAs to Delhi and met the Prime Minister on December 21, said the party will reach out to all households in the state before the simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

“We met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda and sought their guidance for the next elections. Our discussion with them was very encouraging. They asked us to ensure the party’s victory in the 2024 elections,” he said. He said there have been elaborate discussions about the next election in the two-day meeting of BJP national office-bearers with state presidents and organising secretaries.

