OEC on environment and urbanisation concludes with 16 key proposals

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Environment Congress (OEC) on environment and urbanisation which concluded here on Saturday has recommended the state government to designate open areas as green spaces and discourage paver block coverings except footpaths.

The Congress unanimously recommended investigations to identify the environmental issues confronting the cities and the remedial measures to be undertaken, protection of natural heritage sites and historical monuments and awareness on abandoning single-use plastics.

Among others, urban forests (Nagar Vans) for enhancing the green cover of cities, protection of water bodies, natural streams and vegetation during infrastructure development in cities, special drives to combat issues like flash flood and heat island effect, strengthening of public transport systems to reduce the carbon footprints, waste management and water conservation were also suggested.

As environmental challenges are magnifying in urban areas with unrestrained expansion, the Congress recommended the government constitute an expert committee on urban issues to ensure that planning be made taking into account all aspects from roads and drainage systems to green covers before construction of houses and other infrastructure for expansion of cities and creation of satellite cities.

Organising secretary of OEC Sudarsan Das said apart from intensifying awareness for abandoning single-use plastics, it was also recommended to protect urban biodiversity to resolve growing man-animal conflicts and identify green warriors who will act as watchdogs in resolving urban environmental issues in cities.

Padma Shri Radha Mohan Green Ambassador Award for 2023 was conferred on Bijayram Das of Cuttack for his lifetime achievement in the field of urban landscape and green movement.

The Abasara Beura Nature Conservation Award was given to Prof Debabrata Panda of Central University, Koraput. Priyanjoli Ray of Central University Koraput and Sasmita Mohanty of Utkal University bagged the Padma Shri Ajay Parida Young Scientist award. Former information commissioner Jagadanand, OEC working chairman Aurobindo Behera and secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra were present.

