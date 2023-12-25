Peethas to be invited for Srimandir Parikrama

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has started the process of sending invitations for the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama project scheduled on January 17. It has been decided that invitations will be sent to all Deba Peethas inside and outside the state.

Representatives of the administration will proceed with invitations from December 26. Official sources said that 13 vehicles will be utilised for giving invitations to prominent Deba Peethas, temples inside the state, while 10 vehicles will be earmarked for Peethas and temples outside. The first invitation card will be given to Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar.

After inviting Lord Lingaraj, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be invited to the function. Thirteen teams have been formed to distribute cards to temples and Peethas in different districts of the state. Similarly, teams have been formed to invite different Dharma Peethas outside the state.

Teams have also been formed to hand over invitations to the Jagannath Temple at Hauz Khas in New Delhi, Siddhi Vinayak temple at Mumbai, temples in Mathura and Brundaban and other prominent religious seats in the country.

