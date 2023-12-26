Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi faces protest during ward visit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the battle for 2024 elections in the capital city begins to intensify, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday evening faced a strong protest in ward no 43 of the city.

The BJP supporters alleged that a large group including youth and women stopped the vehicle of Sarangi near Old Postal Colony in ward no 43 to prevent her from attending the ward meeting which the MP has been carrying out across the constituency.

They said most of the agitators were BJD supporters who blocked the MP’s vehicle and attacked it. The BJP supporters claimed ruling party leaders fear the growing popularity of the MP because of the development work she has carried out in Bhubaneswar constituency in her term so far.

Sources said the MP remained stuck at the place for nearly one and half hour. The agitators did not move from the place for a long time even after police intervention.

Speaking to media later, Sarangi lashed out at the government for failing to provide adequate security to a woman MP.

“If a woman lawmaker is not getting adequate security, what would be the plight of other women?” she asked and said that she will take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

The state BJP issued a statement saying that the ruling party has little regard and respect for women in the state.

Alleging that the protest was BJD sponsored, party leader Dilip Mallick alleged that BJD fears the growing popularity of BJP and its leaders in the state for which it is trying to create such chaotic atmosphere and preventing them from reaching out to people.

“All their leaders and ministers will face the same, if the ruling party doesn’t refrain from such activities,” Mallick warned.

