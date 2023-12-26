Bhubaneswar: Staycations, zero nights to keep hoteliers busy till New Year

Diana Sahu By

BHUBANESWAR: Get ready to shell out more if you are still looking for a last-minute hotel booking or a ticket to zero-night celebrations to ring in the New Year in Bhubaneswar. Hotel rates are significantly up this month.

Despite this, almost all the properties hosting zero nights have been booked to the full or are operating at around 95 per cent occupancy during the period.

Whatever is left out, is selling at a premium. Interestingly, the bookings are mostly by locals for staycations who prefer to party and stay back at hotels, said hoteliers adding prices of both hotel rooms in the city and zero-night tickets have gone up by 15 per cent this season.

With 2024 beginning on a Monday, local revellers have booked their stay for New Year’s Eve and New Year. Hotels, on their part, are selling out special festive packages including zero-night celebrations and many are also including gala dinners on December 31.

According to the Tourism department, Bhubaneswar has 300 hotels with 6,972 rooms and 13,922 beds. Of them, five (Mayfair, Trident, Vivanta, Welcome and Swosti Premium) are five-star properties and three are four stars. The four-star ones are Pal Heights, New Marrion and Empires.

“The trend of staycations has caught up in the last two years with people from within Bhubaneswar and Cuttack besides other districts preferring to stay back in hotels after the zero-night celebrations and spend their New Year in the properties,” said hotelier Debasish Patnaik.

He added that there has been an upswing in both the occupancy and tariffs this year in the city that is known for its New Year parties. Mayfair, for instance, is sold out on December 31 as per its website. The few rooms available in Trident are selling at Rs 11,000 per room, Vivanta at Rs 10,000 and Welcome Hotel at Rs 9,450 on the day.

As far as ticket prices of zero nights are concerned, many premium hotels are selling tickets at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 per ticket to Rs 9,000 this year and the events include live music, performance, unlimited food and beverages, games and activities.

Pent-up demand of locals, is keeping us busy, said vice-president of Empires, Sanjay Mishra. “Both bookings and inquiries for December 31 at Empires are by locals who do not mind spending more money to enjoy parties,” he said.

Price list

Trident: Rs 11,000

Vivanta: Rs 10,000

Welcome Hotel: Rs 9,450

Mayfair hotel: sold out

Hotels operating at 95% occupancy for zero night and New Year

