BJP's Kusum Tete and BJD’s Jogesh Singh gear up for Sundargarh electoral battle in 2024

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: The political landscape in Sundargarh Assembly Constituency (AC) is set to witness a riveting sequel to the 2019 electoral drama as BJP’s Kusum Tete and BJD’s Jogesh Singh, bitter rivals with a history of party-switching, gear up for a high-stakes battle in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In the 2019 elections, BJP’s Kusum Tete emerged victorious after a last-minute party affiliation switch, leaving Singh, a two-time MLA of BJD, in the political shadows. As both politicians prepare to face off again, the electoral terrain seems evenly contested, despite BJD’s recent successes in Panchayat elections and a partial win in the Sundargarh municipality.

Over the past five years, Tete and Singh have tirelessly expanded their influence, setting the stage for an epic showdown. Singh, a former Congress MLA, secured the Sundargarh assembly seat twice in 2009 and 2014, with his second victory against BJD’s Tete. In a strategic move, Singh switched allegiance to BJD in 2019, aiming to capitalise on the party’s popularity.

However, Tete’s swift move to the BJP countered this, changing the face of regional politics. Observers note that BJD’s miscalculation in 2019, assuming Singh’s influence would sway votes, led to Tete’s unexpected victory with a lead of 7,364 votes.

Singh, confident in the BJD’s prospects, cites combined vote leads from recent elections and predicts a 2024 victory with a substantial lead. The animosity between the two rivals is evident, with Singh attempting to discredit Tete with office of profit allegations. In response, Tete remains unwavering, emphasising her commitment to the people and the benefits of Modi government schemes.

