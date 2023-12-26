Home States Odisha

Case against Odisha teacher couple for providing fake certificates

Banita, employed at Badamahuri Upgraded High School, allegedly manipulated her marksheet to inflate her grades. Nirananda, working at Nodal High School in Hatioto, did the same.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Kabisuryanagar police, on Monday, registered a case against a teacher couple, Banita Kumari Sahu and her husband Nirananda Sahu, following accusations of serving in educational institutions with forged certificates.

The case was registered on Monday based on a complaint filed by Kabisuryanagar block education officer, Abhimanyu Sahu.

According to the inspector in-charge (IIC), Prabhat Kumar Sahu, said the case was registered based on a complaint by social worker Samarjit Mohanty, who raised concerns about the authenticity of the couple’s academic credentials.

Mohanty urged the district education officer to take appropriate action against the two.

The local block education officer (BEO) was assigned to investigate the matter, revealing that during verification, discrepancies emerged in the academic records of both Banita and Nirananda.

Banita, employed at Badamahuri Upgraded High School, allegedly manipulated her marksheet to inflate her grades. Similarly, Nirananda, working at Nodal High School in Hatioto, was found to have forged his marksheets.

While a case has been officially registered against the teacher couple, they have not been apprehended yet. 
Police stated that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused couple.

With allegations surfacing about the teacher couple enjoying support from the ruling party, leading to concerns that attempts may be made to suppress the case, authorities assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure transparency and justice in the matter.
 

