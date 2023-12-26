Home States Odisha

Dr Sreejoy Patnaik awarded FRCS

Dr Patnaik, surgeon of vast experience, has pioneered minimally invasive surgery, bariatric surgery and robotic surgery in the state.

Published: 26th December 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Sreejoy Patnaik

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Leading surgeon and CMD of Shanti Memorial Hospital Dr Sreejoy Patnaik has been conferred the prestigious Fellowship of Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) of Edinburgh, UK in acknowledgement of his contribution to the field of surgery discipline and patient care initiatives.

Dr Patnaik, surgeon of vast experience, has pioneered minimally invasive surgery, bariatric surgery and robotic surgery in the state. He has established himself as a leading laparoscopic surgeon having introduced it in his hospital in 1991. He launched bariatric surgery in the state in 2010 and robotic surgery in 2021.

Dr Patnaik has held many important positions as president and secretary Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Indian Medical Association, etc. He is presently the director, academic council, ASI, Odisha Chapter.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Sreejoy Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp