Dr Sreejoy Patnaik awarded FRCS

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Leading surgeon and CMD of Shanti Memorial Hospital Dr Sreejoy Patnaik has been conferred the prestigious Fellowship of Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) of Edinburgh, UK in acknowledgement of his contribution to the field of surgery discipline and patient care initiatives.

Dr Patnaik, surgeon of vast experience, has pioneered minimally invasive surgery, bariatric surgery and robotic surgery in the state. He has established himself as a leading laparoscopic surgeon having introduced it in his hospital in 1991. He launched bariatric surgery in the state in 2010 and robotic surgery in 2021.

Dr Patnaik has held many important positions as president and secretary Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Indian Medical Association, etc. He is presently the director, academic council, ASI, Odisha Chapter.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Leading surgeon and CMD of Shanti Memorial Hospital Dr Sreejoy Patnaik has been conferred the prestigious Fellowship of Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) of Edinburgh, UK in acknowledgement of his contribution to the field of surgery discipline and patient care initiatives. Dr Patnaik, surgeon of vast experience, has pioneered minimally invasive surgery, bariatric surgery and robotic surgery in the state. He has established himself as a leading laparoscopic surgeon having introduced it in his hospital in 1991. He launched bariatric surgery in the state in 2010 and robotic surgery in 2021. Dr Patnaik has held many important positions as president and secretary Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), Indian Medical Association, etc. He is presently the director, academic council, ASI, Odisha Chapter. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp