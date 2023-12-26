Forest Park Road attack shows dipping fear for Bhubaneswar police

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sunday night’s violence along Forest Park Road is a grim pointer to the dipping fear of criminals towards the men in uniform in Bhubaneswar. It is disturbing on two counts - the bloody encounter by two groups of people took place barely a kilometre from Naveen Niwas which is a high security zone. Second, it occurred even after police had intervened into the first fight.

So far, three persons have suffered injuries in the incident and they were identified as Siba Moharana, Rakesh Guru and Pradeep Kumar Singh. The first attack took place when Siba and Rakesh went to Pradeep’s place and terrorised him. When he called 112 seeking police assistance, Pradeep came under attack.

Police arrived and took Pradeep to Capital Hospital but both Siba and Rakesh kept roaming the Forest Park Road brandishing sharp weapons. Sources said, police was blissfully unaware of the fact and was caught napping when another group, owing allegiance to Pradeep, turned up and went after Siba and Rakesh. The two were chased and attacked in full public glare between 8.30 pm and 9 pm.

Siba and Rakesh had some issues with Pradeep for giving his plot on rent to one of their rivals - Om Prakash Singh. Om runs a garage and a travel agency on Pradeep’s plot since last five years. Sources said, Siba was reportedly jealous over Om’s flourishing business. He threatened Pradeep and asked him to direct Om to vacate his plot. When Pradeep dialed 112 requesting police help, Siba attacked him with a sword and fled on a two-wheeler with Rakesh.

A PCR van arrived on the spot and shifted Pradeep to Capital Hospital. However, as the police did not keep a vigil in the area, a violent clash broke out soon after. Sources said, after attacking Pradeep, Siba and Rakesh nonchalantly kept roaming in the area with the sword. That is when Om and at least eight of his associates confronted the duo and they had a heated exchange.

Om and his associates snatched the sword from Siba and attacked him. Rakesh also sustained injuries in the incident. Siba was later admitted to Capital Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. “Airport police registered two cases in this connection and arrested eight persons from both groups. Further investigation is underway,” said ACP Girija Shankar Chakrabarty.

Earlier, as part of its safe city drive, Bhubaneswar Urban Police District had launched a special drive against consumption of liquor in public places and assembly of anti-socials in groups.

Local residents of Forest Park said they feel unsafe in the area during evening hours due to the gathering of anti-socials belonging to different groups. Many are drug addicts. Besides, the Forest Park also witnesses good turnout by joggers during morning and evening hours.

