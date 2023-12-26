Given the target to garner 51 per cent vote in Odisha: Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Monday said that Odisha is one of the focus states for the central leadership in the 2024 elections.

Samal, who attended the meeting of the BJP national office-bearers in New Delhi on December 22 and 23, told mediapersons here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah held extensive discussions on Odisha which ran late into the night.

“The electoral strategy for the state has been finalised. The state unit has been tasked to improve its vote share to 51 per cent in the elections. Special attention is being given to Odisha as it is one of the four states where Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously,” he said.

Samal said that a detailed discussion on the organisational structure of the party was also discussed. It has been decided to revamp the booth committees at the earliest.

Asserting that the state unit will come up to the expectations of the Central leadership, Samal said the party had vastly improved its performance in the 2019 elections as compared to 2014 polls.

“I am confident that the party will do exceedingly well in the elections as the people have already made up their mind for a change of government,” he added.

He said top BJP leaders will visit the state to strengthen the organisation and boost the morale of the party workers.

Leaders pay tributes to Vajpayee, Atal Samman for 3 persons

The state BJP on Monday conferred the Atal Samman-2023 award to former MLA and a prominent Jan Sangh leader of Keonjhar district Khirod Prasad Swain in recognition of his contribution to the field of social service.

The award, named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was given to Swain on the occasion of his birth anniversary at a function organised at the party’s state office here.

Well-known surgeon and social worker Dr Biswanath Patnaik was honoured with Atal Seba

