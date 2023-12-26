Home States Odisha

Maoist dump unearthed from Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border

The seized articles included one SBML gun, four iron magazine chargers, five grenades, 1.5 kg codex wire, three electric detonators, 12 tiffin IEDs, 39 gelatin sticks and Maoist uniforms.

Published: 26th December 2023

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district voluntary forces (DVF) and special operation group (SOG) during a joint raid, busted a Maoist dump in Kalimela’s Kurmanur village bordering Andhra Pradesh and seized huge catch of arms and ammunition here on Sunday afternoon. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, the district police headquarters said the search operation was launched on Friday basing on special intelligence inputs. The seized articles included one SBML gun, four iron magazine chargers, five grenades, 1.5 kg codex wire, three electric detonators, 12 tiffin IEDs, 39 gelatin sticks and Maoist uniforms, it was stated.

It is suspected the articles might have been used to target civilians and security forces. The suspected activities of the Maoists in the area has suddenly increased and they are now attempting to reactivate their dalams in different areas, the release stated.

“We are suspecting that these explosives along with other articles belongs to the Maoists cadres of AOBSZC and they were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces to carry out their subversive, anti-national activities and to show their presence again in this area. Further combing and search operations have been undertaken,” police said.

The seized arms and ammunition from the Maoist camp in Kurmanur village

