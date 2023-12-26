Home States Odisha

Odisha: Jumbos raid crop, depressed farmer ends life

The man had reportedly borrowed money to cultivate paddy. However, he suffered crop loss which left him severely distressed.

Published: 26th December 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 09:03 AM

Farmers at work-Agriculture-sowing

Image used for representational purpose. (Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 45-year-old farmer of Jamankira block in Sambalpur district allegedly died by suicide on Sunday after reportedly losing his paddy crop to elephant attacks.

The victim Birbal Das, originally from Jharkhand, had moved to Katarkela village in Jamankira a few years ago. He had taken one acre land on lease to cultivate paddy this year. However, elephants entered into his farmland two days back and caused widespread damage to the crops.

While the incident had left him mentally disturbed, Birbal went to his agriculture field on Sunday night to assess the damage. Soon after returning home, he had an argument with his wife Subhadra over some issues. 

Later, his wife went to the farmland to collect the remaining crop but when she returned home, she found Birbal had consumed poison and was in a critical condition. 

The 45-year-old was immediately rushed to the nearby Fasimal hospital and later shifted to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital. When his condition did not improve, doctors referred him to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. Birbal, however, succumbed while undergoing treatment. 

Subhadra said, her husband had borrowed money to cultivate paddy. However, he suffered crop loss which left him severely distressed. “I have two children to look after. I don’t know how I’ll handle the situation,” she said.

Tehsildar of Jamankira block Harekrushna Bariha could not be reached for his comment while Kuchinda MLA Kishore Chandra Naik said he has asked forest officials to inquire about the crop damage caused by the elephants.

“I have also discussed with the collector about the suicide and requested the district administration to provide financial assistance to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

