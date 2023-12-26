Home States Odisha

Odisha man trampled to death by lone tusker

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 58-year-old man from Laxmipriyapur village under Jamadiha section of Pallahara forest range was trampled to death by an elephant early on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Kirtan Majhi. 

The DFO of Deogarh Division Dhanajaya Magar said Kirtan was on his way to the nearby forest to attend to nature’s call when he came face to face with the tusker in the village road from Pallahara Telkoi side.

“The tusker had been moving in the forest of Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Deogarh Divisional area for the past few months. It seems to have been separated from its herd and is wandering in forests belonging to three divisional areas,” Magar said.

Forest officials are making efforts to drive out the elephant from the area, the DFO stated, adding, compensation formalities of the deceased will be done on Tuesday.
 

