Row over paddy quality hits procurement in Koraput

JEYPORE: After 15 days of mandi opening, procurement in Koraput district for the ensuing kharif season is yet to pick up pace, thanks to a stand-off between millers and farmers. While millers are reportedly seeking an extra 4 kg paddy per quintal to compensate for the poor fair average quality (FAQ) standard, this is being strongly opposed by the farmers.

Though 104 mandis were scheduled to be opened across the district for the ensuing kharif season, only 24 are operational. While the procurement process officially began on December 15, it began slowing down after December 20 allegedly due to non-settlement of the FAQ dispute between millers and farmers.

The millers reportedly demand up to 4 kg paddy per quintal from the farmers alleging the stock is of inferior quality. Meanwhile, farmers are ready to provide only 2 kg paddy per quintal claiming the paddy quality is good enough.

What further aggravated the situation is neither officials from the Cooperative nor Civil Supplies department are reportedly present at the mandis to negotiate on the issue. On Monday, over 3,000 quintal paddy from the mandi at Kumuliput in Jeypore block could not be procured because of the ongoing dispute between farmers and millers.

“The millers are unnecessarily demanding extra paddy citing our grains are of inferior quality. They are just exploiting us,” rued Raju Madala, a farmer of Ambaguda village adding, the situation could not be solved as none of the senior officials of the concerned departments are present at the mandis.

Leader of Kotpad Krushak Samaj Sukuria Pradhan alleged the officials are not concerned about the issue despite the fact that farmers are being exploited by the millers. He further demanded that the district administration intervened into the matter to review the situation.

Contacted, district civil supplies officer PK Panda said around 9,000 quintal paddy has been purchased so far. “The procurement process will begin in full-swing in the coming days,” he added. Over 1 lakh quintal paddy has been stocked by farmers across the district for the current season.

