Sevayat disputes in Sarala temple spark violence

Published: 26th December 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 12:44 PM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension has resurfaced at the Sarala Temple with dispute among hereditary sevayats arising due to the absence of recorded evidence concerning the allocation of services to families from unallocated districts.

Originally entrusted to 10 hereditary sevayat families hailing from undivided Cuttack, Puri, and Balasore, the responsibility for performing rituals has now expanded to 223 families. However, the alleged failure of the temple administration and the Endowments department to allocate services to families from remaining districts has triggered unrest.

In an attempt to address the issue, a verbal understanding emerged among sevayats, proposing that families from unallocated districts would approach a specific sevayat for services. Unfortunately, this agreement has not deterred instances of alleged monopolistic behaviour and hooliganism.

The clash on Saturday involved two sevayats, resulting in registration of as many FIRs. Another altercation took place on the same day over the performance of rituals for a family from Angul district leading to violence. FIRs were lodged by both  parties.

The OIC of Kanakpur outpost, Rajendra Bhol, admitted that there is a dispute among the sevayats regarding hereditary services, and the police have registered more than seven cases within the last one to two months. “No arrests have been made so far, as the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Chief  priest Ranjan Panda said, “Although there is an understanding among sevayats, some individuals have forcibly interfered with the services of others, causing disputes. The main cause of this issue is the gross negligence of the temple administration.”

On the other hand, executive officer of Sarala Temple administration, Sauraya Ranjan Parija, stated, “Originally, there were 10 hereditary sevayat families, but now it has increased to 223. The lack of allocation of remaining districts to these hereditary sevayats has led to conflicts in performing rituals. I have sought the intervention of the assistant commissioner of the Endowments department to resolve this matter.”

