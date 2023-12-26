Home States Odisha

Odisha: Two minor girls drown in village pond

They had gone to take bath in the panchayat pond in the noon when the mishap occurred. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, two minor girls met a watery grave while taking bath in a pond at Kuranga Pradhan village within Cuttack Sadar police limit on Monday. 

The girls, both 10-year-olds, have been identified as Safia Khatun, daughter of Ashraf Ahammad, and Nadini Kumari, daughter of Rajesh Sahani. Both were studying in Class 4 in the nearby school. They had gone to take bath in the panchayat pond in the noon when the mishap occurred. 

Sources said, while taking bath, their legs slipped into deep water following which they drowned.  On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out their bodies. 

