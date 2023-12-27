Home States Odisha

62-year-old man gets lifer for killing neighbour in Odisha

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The additional sessions judge Suryanarayan Patra in Baripada sentenced 62-year-old Shyam Sundar Barik to life imprisonment for killing of his 60-year-old neighbour, Radhakrushna Barik.The incident, rooted in past enmity, occurred on January 16, 2020, near Nuagaon village in the Baisinga police station jurisdiction.

The convict, Shyam Sundar, had strategically positioned himself with a sharp cutting weapon along the village road, waiting for the victim to return home. Upon Radhakrushna’s arrival, he launched a sudden attack on Radhakrushna and another neighbour Basanta Barik who was accompanying him, leaving both of them severely injured.

According to the additional public prosecutor, Krishna Chandra Das, the assailant’s actions were premeditated, driven by a longstanding dispute. Radhakrushna was rushed to Baisinga hospital, with grave injuries but succumbed. Basanta was subsequently referred to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Based on the FIR filed by the wife of Radhakrushna, Sulekha Barik on January 17, 2020,  Shyam Sundar was arrested on the same day.

Following a thorough examination of statements from 11 witnesses and medical reports, the court handed down a life sentence to Shyam Sundar. Additionally, a fine of Rs 52,000 was imposed, with a default provision of nine months of incarceration in case of non-payment.

