72 fake farmers benefit under PM Fasal Bima scheme in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Irregularities in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima (PMFB) Yojana in Balasore district’s Khaira block came to light after the 2021-2022 audit report flagged that 72 fake beneficiaries received the benefit.

Following the report, audit officials issued a letter to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) seeking an investigation into the irregularities. In response, the CRCS has directed the assistant registrar of cooperative societies (ARCS) Laxmidhar Rout to conduct a thorough probe.

The report exposed a large-scale discrepancy, indicating that insurance funds meant for legitimate farmers were instead distributed to over 72 fictitious beneficiaries. In Khaira block, Antara Cooperative Society registered 565 farmers under the PMFB for the 2021-2022 period. Shockingly, the cooperative society officials allegedly added an extra 72 individuals to the list, submitting fabricated documents to claim benefits on behalf of non-existent farmers.

The alleged irregularities were discovered when the audit report raised concerns about the disbursement of Rs 1,65,93,566 by the Central government towards insurance. According to the audit report, 15 farmers from various villages in the block received only Rs 5,02,327 out of the allocated Rs 11,22,042. The remaining Rs 6,19,714 is yet to reach these farmers, and the cooperative society officials reportedly failed to provide valid documents to justify the distribution, alleged farmers Ajay Nath, Pupun Kumar Nath and Narayan Biswal.

Concerned farmers like Krushna Chandra Biswal and Ratnakar Panda, emphasised that despite the registration of 566 farmers by the cooperative society, it is questionable how an additional 72 names were included. Allegations have also been made against the cooperative society officials over their complicity in the disbursement of the insurance amounts.ARCS Laxmidhar Rout said, “A thorough probe will be conducted into the matter and the findings submitted to the CRCS.”

