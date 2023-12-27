At home and 28 years later, law catches up with murder accused

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It took 28 long years and an enduring search across India but the law and the past finally caught up with Harihara Pattjoshi. In his home town. A gruesome murder of his mother-in-law and bid on his wife in Chennai had the cops after the then 23-year-old Pattjoshi. But he remained elusive. On Tuesday, he was arrested at a railway station in the city.

Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek M said, on August 9, 1995, Pattjoshi, a native of Berhampur and then 23 years of age allegedly murdered his mother-in-law, Rama (48), and critically injured his wife Indira (21), and brother-in-law, Karthik (24) at his in-law’s residence in Nangnallur, Chennai.

The murder weapon, a knife, was used on all three victims. Allegedly driven by a troubled marriage that ended in separation and a divorce filed by Indira, Harihara resorted to violence against his in-laws.

Following the incident, a murder case was registered at S:8 Adambakkam police station. The accused, who had been working in a Chennai-based advertisement company, fled the city after the crime and went into hiding.

Over the years, Pattjoshi shifted between locations in Odisha and Surat (Gujarat) taking on different jobs and even allegedly marrying another woman in 2001. He has a daughter from his second marriage, the SP informed.

Initially hiding in a friend’s house in Aska, he later worked in a masala factory in Berhampur, and then as a salesman in a Bajaj insurance company in Kendrapara. He also worked as a manager in a chit fund company in Berhampur. Multiple police teams attempted to locate him during the 28-year period with searches conducted in Berhampur and nearby areas but in vain.

About a week ago, a dedicated four-member police team from Chennai, led by SI Kannan from Adambakkam police station, collaborated with the Berhampur police in the Gosaninuagaon PS area. They had solid tip-off that Pattjoshi was in Berhampur.

After a week of intensive efforts, the team successfully tracked down Pattjoshi at the railway station and apprehended him. He was hiding in a location under Gosaninuagaon PS and attempting to escape, police stated. The accused was produced in a local court in Berhampur. The Chennai team has taken him into custody for further legal proceedings.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: It took 28 long years and an enduring search across India but the law and the past finally caught up with Harihara Pattjoshi. In his home town. A gruesome murder of his mother-in-law and bid on his wife in Chennai had the cops after the then 23-year-old Pattjoshi. But he remained elusive. On Tuesday, he was arrested at a railway station in the city. Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek M said, on August 9, 1995, Pattjoshi, a native of Berhampur and then 23 years of age allegedly murdered his mother-in-law, Rama (48), and critically injured his wife Indira (21), and brother-in-law, Karthik (24) at his in-law’s residence in Nangnallur, Chennai. The murder weapon, a knife, was used on all three victims. Allegedly driven by a troubled marriage that ended in separation and a divorce filed by Indira, Harihara resorted to violence against his in-laws. Following the incident, a murder case was registered at S:8 Adambakkam police station. The accused, who had been working in a Chennai-based advertisement company, fled the city after the crime and went into hiding.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Over the years, Pattjoshi shifted between locations in Odisha and Surat (Gujarat) taking on different jobs and even allegedly marrying another woman in 2001. He has a daughter from his second marriage, the SP informed. Initially hiding in a friend’s house in Aska, he later worked in a masala factory in Berhampur, and then as a salesman in a Bajaj insurance company in Kendrapara. He also worked as a manager in a chit fund company in Berhampur. Multiple police teams attempted to locate him during the 28-year period with searches conducted in Berhampur and nearby areas but in vain. About a week ago, a dedicated four-member police team from Chennai, led by SI Kannan from Adambakkam police station, collaborated with the Berhampur police in the Gosaninuagaon PS area. They had solid tip-off that Pattjoshi was in Berhampur. After a week of intensive efforts, the team successfully tracked down Pattjoshi at the railway station and apprehended him. He was hiding in a location under Gosaninuagaon PS and attempting to escape, police stated. The accused was produced in a local court in Berhampur. The Chennai team has taken him into custody for further legal proceedings. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp