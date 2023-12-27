BJD members pledge to build Nabin Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heeding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s clarion call, party leaders and workers across the state took oath to build Nabin Odisha (a new and developed Odisha) during the foundation day celebrations of the BJD, at the Sankha Bhawan here on Tuesday. They pledged to rededicate themselves to work selflessly for the state and its people.

BJD president Naveen offered floral tributes at the statue of his late father Biju Patnaik, in whose name the regional party was formed, to mark the occasion.

“I take pride in being a disciplined member of the BJD. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the architect of Odisha’s development and I will act as a soldier to take the state’s developments to new heights. I will fight for the legitimate demands of the state. I take the pledge to work for building a prosperous, empowered and self-respecting new Odisha,” BJD leaders read out at the function.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told mediapersons that the foundation day was celebrated in all blocks, urban local bodies (ULBs) and 147 Assembly segments with blood donation camps, plantation drives and other social activities. A cycle rally from ‘Anand Bhawan’ (Naveen Patnaik’s birthplace) in Cuttack to Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar was also organised, he added.

Mishra said the chief minister has given good governance and Odisha is on the path of development during the last 24 years. All leaders and party workers across the state took a pledge to build Nabin Odisha and take the state towards further development, he added.

