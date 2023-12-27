Misconduct slur on Odisha college principal

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Four lady lecturers of Maharaja Purna Chandra Junior College in Baripada filed an FIR against the college principal, on Tuesday accusing him of misconduct and caste slurs. In the complaint lodged with Baripada Town police, the lecturers claimed that principal Subhankar Sahoo frequently called them to his office chamber without valid reasons, sent intimidating messages, and demanded obedience under the threat of stern action.

The lecturers cited in the complaint instances of caste remarks, inappropriate messages on mobile phone and instructions to attend office during Covid pandemic when classes were not in session. Despite lodging a complaint with higher authorities, no action was taken against the principal, they further stated. This compelled them to take up the matter with the police.

Subsequently, a case was registered against the principal under sections 354(D), 506, and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Confirming registration of the case, SDPO Baripada, Sujit Kumar Pradhan said that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) would be assigned the investigation. Meanwhile, Principal Sahoo told mediapersons that all the allegations against him were false and fabricated.

