Home States Odisha

Odisha Man bites off father’s nose, injures two neighbours

As per reports, Bibhuti came home drunk on Monday night and started hurling abuses at his neighbours without any provocation.

Published: 27th December 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

attack, assault, clash

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father’s nose and attacking two other persons in an inebriated state at Routarapur village under Jajpur Road police limits in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Bibhuti Samal alias Mantu of the village, police said.

As per reports, Bibhuti came home drunk on Monday night and started hurling abuses at his neighbours without any provocation. When his father Shatrughan opposed his behaviour, a heated exchange of words ensued between the father-son duo. Thereafter, Bibhuti, in a fit of rage, started beating Shatrughan up and even bit off his nose.

Two of his neighbours rushed to the spot but, Bibhuti attacked them too. Jajpur Road police reached the spot and nabbed Bibhuti. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered.

The accused was produced in the local court on Tuesday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Jajpur Road Police station IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attack srunk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp