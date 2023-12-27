Odisha Man bites off father’s nose, injures two neighbours

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father’s nose and attacking two other persons in an inebriated state at Routarapur village under Jajpur Road police limits in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Bibhuti Samal alias Mantu of the village, police said.

As per reports, Bibhuti came home drunk on Monday night and started hurling abuses at his neighbours without any provocation. When his father Shatrughan opposed his behaviour, a heated exchange of words ensued between the father-son duo. Thereafter, Bibhuti, in a fit of rage, started beating Shatrughan up and even bit off his nose.

Two of his neighbours rushed to the spot but, Bibhuti attacked them too. Jajpur Road police reached the spot and nabbed Bibhuti. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered.

The accused was produced in the local court on Tuesday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Jajpur Road Police station IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan.

