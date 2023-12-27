Home States Odisha

Similipal Tiger Reserve to reopen for tourists

Similipal Tiger Reserve

The entrance gate of Similipal Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Following a month-long hiatus, authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) have decided to open the national park for tourists from Wednesday. A meeting was held on Tuesday at Chahala chowk where the demands put forth by a local outfit Similipal Vikash Parishad were discussed. It was organised in the presence of STR officials and Jashipur police.

Deputy director of STR, North Wildlife division Sai Kiran said the demands by the protesters will be fulfilled under the government-sponsored schemes.

STR authorities had closed the park after the protesters blocked its entry points from Jashipur side on November 27 seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

They included well-motorable roads connected to the national park, engagement of local people in the park’s development activities, and construction of mobile towers and concrete bridges among others.

