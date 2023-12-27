Sisir Saras to begin from January 6 in Bhubaneswar

Home States Odisha

The organisers said efforts will be made to make the fair polythene-free as far as possible.

Sisir Saras. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual Sisir Saras Mela will be organised by ORMAS in Bhubaneswar from January 6 to 15. Around 400 stalls will be opened at the fair by women self-help groups, producers groups and producer enterprises from 26 states,  showcasing various handicrafts, handloom and spices products.

This was informed by director-cum-chief executive officer, ORMAS, Poonam T Guha on Tuesday. The fair will be held at Biju Patnaik Playground in Bermuda.

A special food court with 20 stalls and a theme stall depicting the ORMAS activities including marketing, livelihood and skill development will also be opened this year. Guha said battery-powered rides for senior citizens and differently-abled persons, and a special kids zone will also be arranged.

The organisers said efforts will be made to make the fair polythene-free as far as possible. Sushil Kumar Lohani, principal secretary, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department also spoke. In 2023, Sisir Saras Mela was organised in Bhubaneswar along with mini Pallishree melas in 30 districts. The fair generated total business turnover of `75 crore.

