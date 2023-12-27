Two tuskers die in Odisha's Dhenkanal, Keonjhar

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Two elephants died in separate incidents in Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts.In Dhenkanal, a five-year-old male elephant succumbed to electrocution on Monday night. The juvenile tusker, along with its mother, had been seen wandering in the Rasol area jungle for several days before tragedy struck near the Rasol fire station.

The incident occurred when the young elephant came into contact with a live wire, hooked from an 11kv line, causing instantaneous death. The carcass was discovered by forest officials during their morning patrol.

Senior forest officials, including DFO Sumit Kar and STF officials, visited the site to investigate the circumstances surrounding the electrocution. DFO Kar said two persons from Mundiapasi village have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, in Keonjhar district, a tusker lost its life after being hit by a truck on national highway-49 near Kantabahal village under Telkoi range here on Tuesday. Soon after the incident, locals detained the truck driver.

The truck carrying iron was en route to Pallahara when it hit the elephant while it was crossing the highway. The tusker fell but stood up some time later and began walking. It, however, collapsed to death after walking a few steps. Local forest officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

