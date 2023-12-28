AAI begins improved flight operations study in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced a study for the design and safety assessment of an Approach Control Unit (ACU) combined with an Air Data Computer (ADC) at Rourkela airport. This move comes in response to frequent delays, cancellations, and diversions of the single flight service to Rourkela.

The ACU is seen as an immediate solution to enhance flight regularity, especially under Special VFR (Visual Flight Rules) operations during poor visibility in daylight. Currently, Rourkela airport, without ACU, is licensed for day VFR operations with a visibility requirement of 5,000 metre or more. The proposed Special VFR operation, enabled by ACU combined with ADC authorisation, would allow day flight operations with a visibility requirement of 1,500 metre or more.

To facilitate this, the AAI has instructed the training of three air traffic control officers (ATCOs) on ACU combined with ADC in Bhubaneswar. During the interim period, four ATCOs from other airports with approach ratings will be deployed at Rourkela to prevent flight disruptions.

Assistant general manager (AGM) of ATC and nodal officer for RCS implementation in Odisha, Saroj Kumar Sahu, has been assigned to oversee the ACU installation and train the ATCOs. Sahu conducted a safety assessment during his two-day visit on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the single ATR-72 flight of Alliance Air (AA) for the second consecutive day has raised concerns among air travellers, leading to a decline in bookings. The maiden direct flight on the Kolkata-Rourkela route, along with the scheduled flight to Bhubaneswar, was cancelled on Tuesday. On Wednesday, no flight operated from Rourkela due to visibility around 3,500 metre, causing inconvenience to passengers, including those stuck at other airports.



