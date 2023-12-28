Home States Odisha

Ekalabya Puraskar for ace tennis player Debasis Sahoo

Published: 28th December 2023

Tennis player Debasis Sahoo receiving Ekalabya Puraskar 2023 | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ace tennis player of Odisha,  Debasis Sahoo was conferred the 31st Ekalabya Puraskar here at a function here on Wednesday. Debasis was honoured for his performance from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023. He received a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with citation and trophy.

Promising athlete Bapi Hansda and weightlifter Jyoshna Sabar were also honoured with a citation and Rs 1 lakh cash award each. Chief guest and member of 1983 cricket world cup winning squad, Madan Lal said the award is an important factor for young talent.

“It  motivates them to do well in the future. You must have a strong desire to become a champion. Sports is more a mind game than physical. You train yourself to trust on your ability. At any point of time never ever give up on your goal,” he advised young athletes.     

IMPaCT Trustee Baijayant Panda said, “Three decades back, Ekalabya Puraskar was instituted to encourage budding talents of the state. Nowadays the state government and corporate houses are supporting the players.”  

Among others, former Ranji Trophy player and NCA coach Pawan Agarwal and jury member Syed Maqbool Ali were present. Ekalabya Puraskar instituted was in the year 1993 by IMPaCT, managed by IMFA, a leading ferro alloys producer of the country. 

